Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.69. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Riskified shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 750,957 shares changing hands.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
