Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.69. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Riskified shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 750,957 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RSKD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Riskified by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.