Robert James Gamgort Buys 171,821 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4 %

KDP opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after buying an additional 818,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

