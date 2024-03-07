Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,126 shares of company stock worth $7,644,174 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.2 %

ROK stock opened at $291.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

