Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.86 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 337,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 631,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Root in the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 229,380.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Root by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

