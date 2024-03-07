Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 323.98 ($4.11) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,715.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

