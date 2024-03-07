Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Rotork
Rotork Stock Down 0.6 %
Rotork Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rotork
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.