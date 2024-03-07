Royal Bank of Canada Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s previous close.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,606,000 after buying an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,812,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.