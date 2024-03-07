Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $54.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.72 and a quick ratio of 17.72.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 152,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 267,780 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 143,142 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

