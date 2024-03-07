Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $16.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

FUSN opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $716.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

