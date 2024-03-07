Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $223.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $199.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after purchasing an additional 90,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,043 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

