Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 157.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 33.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

