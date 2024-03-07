Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 238.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,127 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royalty Pharma worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

