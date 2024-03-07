Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 6.3%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 1,027,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,110,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

In other Samsara news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,023,403.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock worth $65,832,048. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

