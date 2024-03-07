Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.89. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

