Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.72. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 380,288 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

