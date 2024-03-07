Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gates Industrial worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,486,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after buying an additional 1,216,757 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,876,000 after buying an additional 543,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,373,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

