Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,286 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Post by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Post by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POST. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Post Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

