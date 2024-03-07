Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,345 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

