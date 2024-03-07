Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ashland worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 43.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.