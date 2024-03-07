Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Brady worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 1,861.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Brady by 15.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 74.8% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRC shares. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

