Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

