Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 344.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,318,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $972.10 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $941.56 and a 200-day moving average of $865.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.