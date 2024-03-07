Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 616.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of RLI worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $148.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.