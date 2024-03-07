Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.14 Million in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.