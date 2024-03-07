Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,301 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Nextracker worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 199,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 677,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,686,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 215,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,285,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.