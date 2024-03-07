Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.