Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 216,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Revolve Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

