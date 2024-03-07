Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $388.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

