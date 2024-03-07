Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,216 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $173.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

