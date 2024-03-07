Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

