Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 102,984 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,984 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $31,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after buying an additional 1,208,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 927,563 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,896,656 shares of company stock valued at $117,253,200. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

