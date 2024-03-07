Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Globant by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $209.83 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

