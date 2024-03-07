Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.