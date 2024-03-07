Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MTAL opened at $12.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Metals Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,676,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $20,938,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

