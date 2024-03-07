Scotiabank Trims Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Target Price to $22.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEAK. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

PEAK stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

