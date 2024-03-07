Scott Bender Sells 78,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cactus Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WHD opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

