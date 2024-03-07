SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $55.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $46.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of SE stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

