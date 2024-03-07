SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of SE stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

