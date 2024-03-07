SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $72.00 at Wedbush

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of SE stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $708,471,000 after purchasing an additional 542,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $640,219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,446,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $463,567,000 after purchasing an additional 219,490 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

