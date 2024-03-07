SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

SE opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

