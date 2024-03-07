Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

SEMR opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.05 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $98,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,966 shares of company stock worth $4,394,259. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

