Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $11.03. Semrush shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 646,608 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares in the company, valued at $52,331,357.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $510,694.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 271,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,636.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

