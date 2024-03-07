Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,533.39

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,533.39 ($32.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,568 ($32.59). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,541.82 ($32.26), with a volume of 539,430 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($30.46) to GBX 2,450 ($31.10) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Severn Trent Price Performance

About Severn Trent

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,051.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,544.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,533.39.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

