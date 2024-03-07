Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,533.39

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,533.39 ($32.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,568 ($32.59). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,541.82 ($32.26), with a volume of 539,430 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($30.46) to GBX 2,450 ($31.10) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SVT
Severn Trent Price Performance
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.