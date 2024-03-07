Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.72.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $100.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

