Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,860 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 242,035 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 47.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 283,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.