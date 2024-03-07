Short Interest in AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Expands By 8.2%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,677,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 3,398,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 817.3 days.
AFC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AFGYF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. AFC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
About AFC Energy
