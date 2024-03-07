Short Interest in AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Expands By 8.2%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,677,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 3,398,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 817.3 days.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AFGYF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. AFC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

