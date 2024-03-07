Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rises By 5.3%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 734,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

