Short Interest in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Rises By 7.7%

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Albany International by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albany International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Albany International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

