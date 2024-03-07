Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Increases By 6.1%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 600,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,592.8 days.
ALS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPBLF opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. ALS has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.03.
About ALS
