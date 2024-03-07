Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Increases By 6.8%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 573,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 612.7 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

