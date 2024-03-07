Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Expands By 8.3%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,376,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 8,661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93,768.0 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Castellum AB has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.65.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

