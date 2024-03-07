Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Expands By 8.3%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,376,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 8,661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93,768.0 days.
Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Castellum AB has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.65.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
